Patria OPTIME and ILIAS: Orchestrating operational readiness across every domain

Brought to you in Partnership with Patria

Patria OPTIME is a sustainment service concept that delivers maintenance, MRO, supply chain, lifecycle and training products and services to optimise fleet performance across the entire lifecycle.

ILIAS provides the digital defence platform, which connects sustainment activities across maintenance, supply, training, deployments and operations into one synchronised system. It creates a single source of truth with real-time visibility, coordinated workflows and data-driven decision-making across land, sea and air.

Working together, Patria OPTIME delivers the services, while ILIAS synchronises and enables them. ILIAS brings service delivery, data and execution into one clear, real-time operational picture that ensures optimised availability, operational control and mission readiness.