Patria OPTIME and ILIAS: Orchestrating operational readiness across every domain
Brought to you in Partnership with Patria
Patria OPTIME is a sustainment service concept that delivers maintenance, MRO, supply chain, lifecycle and training products and services to optimise fleet performance across the entire lifecycle.
ILIAS provides the digital defence platform, which connects sustainment activities across maintenance, supply, training, deployments and operations into one synchronised system. It creates a single source of truth with real-time visibility, coordinated workflows and data-driven decision-making across land, sea and air.
Working together, Patria OPTIME delivers the services, while ILIAS synchronises and enables them. ILIAS brings service delivery, data and execution into one clear, real-time operational picture that ensures optimised availability, operational control and mission readiness.
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Orchestrating operational readiness across every defence domain
Are all systems ready for the next mission? Have upgrades been applied? Are all assets aligned to deploy together, on time and fully prepared? In modern defence operations, readiness is no longer measured platform by platform. It is measured by how well people, assets, data and decisions move together — across land, sea and air.