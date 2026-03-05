White House calls on Pentagon contractors to “rapidly and aggressively” boost weapon production

The US government is asking the national defence industry to increase and accelerate the production of military capabilities to support its ongoing Operation Epic Fury against Iran. The request was made by Washington, despite multiple claims from Pentagon officials that the US has enough reserves to sustain a protracted campaign.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on 4 March that President Donald Trump himself has been demanding the surge.

“[The president] has rightfully been calling on defence contractors in this country to rapidly and aggressively produce American-made weapons,” Leavitt stated.

She added that Trump “has been quite vocal in his efforts