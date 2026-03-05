To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • White House calls on Pentagon contractors to “rapidly and aggressively” boost weapon production

White House calls on Pentagon contractors to “rapidly and aggressively” boost weapon production

5th March 2026 - 11:28 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

USS Delbert D Black fires a Tomahawk. (Photo: US Navy)

Intended to sustain Operation Epic Fury against Iran, efforts to increase the production of weapons and ammunition could expose long-standing weaknesses in the US defence industrial base.

The US government is asking the national defence industry to increase and accelerate the production of military capabilities to support its ongoing Operation Epic Fury against Iran. The request was made by Washington, despite multiple claims from Pentagon officials that the US has enough reserves to sustain a protracted campaign.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on 4 March that President Donald Trump himself has been demanding the surge.

“[The president] has rightfully been calling on defence contractors in this country to rapidly and aggressively produce American-made weapons,” Leavitt stated.

She added that Trump “has been quite vocal in his efforts

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us