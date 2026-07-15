Canada seeks to strengthen industrial ties with the US on classified programmes

The Canadian government has been signalling its interest in expanding defence-industrial cooperation with the US into the classified domain, in a move that could open new opportunities for companies on both sides of the border.

During a webinar conducted on 13 July by the US-based think tank CSIS, Joanne Lestracco, Canada’s Director General for Defence Procurement in Washington, suggested that Ottawa and Washington should consider moving beyond their existing arrangements for controlled non-sensitive technology.

“A lot of [Canadian] and American companies work really well together, are producing for each other and for other nations,” Lestracco claimed. “Why could we not do that in the classified space as well? Or at least maybe making it less administratively burdened?”

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From her perspective, the two governments “need to think about a little bit more beyond just the controlled unclassified ITAR [International Traffic in Arms Regulations] exemption that we have right now, and look at a possibility to extend that to the classified space”.

This expansion could create new openings for contractors to participate in critical efforts, such as the modernisation of the architecture of the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD).

On the Ottawa side, the NORAD initiative will receive C$38.6 billion (US$27.43 billion) by 2042. Washington, in turn, has not publicised a single, standalone budget figure for its overall planned investment, although the US Air Force allocated $40 million to replace ageing capabilities in the northern area, while the Congressional Budget Office estimated in May that the Golden Dome programme would cost $1.2 trillion.

The NORAD upgrade also encompasses the acquisition of early-warning and sensor systems for air and missile defences as well as the development and purchase of advanced Arctic, EW and C4ISR solutions. Other areas that could benefit from closer cooperation are aerospace, artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber.

Lestracco noted that the main barriers limiting a broader collaboration are administrative, not policy disagreements. “A lot of companies will still go and try to get an ITAR exemption even when it doesn’t [require one].”

The US and Canadian flags fly at North Warning System Site FOX-M Hall Beach, Canada. (Photo: US Air Force)

Integration barriers

While the two countries already benefit from an integrated defence relationship through the Reciprocal Defence Procurement Agreement, the National Technology and Industrial Base and Canadian exemptions under ITAR, an expansion of their industrial cooperation into the classified domain would require much more than extending existing commercial arrangements.

Classified US programmes have additional rules to protect sensitive information, technologies and facilities. In general, access to classified information requires government authorisation on a case-by-case basis due to ITAR and Export Administration Regulations guidelines.

Apart from controlling people’s admission, American legislation also restricts where the data can be stored, how it is transmitted and how it is secured throughout a programme’s lifecycle.

Sensitive capabilities, such as advanced sensors, EW, stealth-related and cryptographic technologies, missile guidance and AI applications have the most stringent licensing requirements.

In those cases, the participation of the Canadian industry requires multiple approvals from the US Department of State, DoD and other security authorities. Foreign ownership, control or influence also affect eligibility to participate in classified work.

Software requirements are another growing challenge as defence contractors participating in sensitive US programmes must comply with standards such as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification.

A Canadian CF-188 Hornet departs the Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska during Exercise Arctic Edge 26. (Photo: Capt Christopher Dube/DVIDS)

Why does it matter?

The key market takeaway from a closer partnership between the two countries would be that Canadian companies may gain access to a broader range of high-value US defence work, while Washington’s contractors could use Ottawa’s capacity to strengthen supply chains.

Major US prime vendors, including Lockheed Martin, RTX Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics, L3Harris and BAE Systems, already operate subsidiaries or maintain supplier networks in the neighbouring territory.

If administrative barriers to classified work were reduced, those facilities could compete for or receive additional work on sensitive programmes from both governments rather than being limited primarily to non- or low- classification activities.

Washington’s defence companies could also use Ottawa’s industrial capacity to expand production by incorporating qualified Canadian vendors into classified programmes as manufacturers, subsystem suppliers or sustainment partners.

Meanwhile, Canadian firms could produce secure components, electronics, missile and aerospace structures in addition to supporting maintenance and overhaul, which would increase available production capacity for the Pentagon.

“I think that [this integration] is very possible. We have a very similar system,” Lestracco said. “Education is the way to overcome that. Maybe we can make sure that companies can work better together, understand things together, and they can acquire or work together on different kinds of equipment.”

Shephard’s Farnborough International Airshow coverage is sponsored by MBDA

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