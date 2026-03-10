US plans to raise defence production by 300% but multiple uncertainties remain

Several questions remain unanswered about how the US plans to increase and accelerate the manufacturing of weapons and ammunition despite Washington’s claims that the defence industrial base has agreed to raise the current production rate by 300%.

Although the ongoing Operation Epic Fury in Iran has been depleting the US’s stockpiles, there is no clear strategy to support the government and companies to meet the mark in the short term.

Additionally, the total funding to cover this effort has not been disclosed, and it remains blurry as to whether the production increase is already on contract or if it