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US plans to raise defence production by 300% but multiple uncertainties remain

10th March 2026 - 11:39 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Lockheed Martin announced plans to ramp up PAC-3 MSE production back in January. (Photo: US Army)

The strategy, schedule and budget to support Washington’s intention to speed up the manufacturing of defence capabilities remain unclear.

Several questions remain unanswered about how the US plans to increase and accelerate the manufacturing of weapons and ammunition despite Washington’s claims that the defence industrial base has agreed to raise the current production rate by 300%.

Although the ongoing Operation Epic Fury in Iran has been depleting the US’s stockpiles, there is no clear strategy to support the government and companies to meet the mark in the short term.

Additionally, the total funding to cover this effort has not been disclosed, and it remains blurry as to whether the production increase is already on contract or if it

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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