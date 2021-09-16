US hypersonic weapons trail those of competitors

Diversity and inclusion on the agenda at DSEI (Studio)
With the defence industry behind wider society in the diversity of its workforce, efforts are underway to improve representation across the board.
The Congressional Research Service (CRS) has cautioned that Chinese and Russian recent advances in hypersonic missile technology may tempt them to challenge the US in contested regions, potentially circumscribing allies’ manoeuvre space and spheres of influence.
CRS, citing experts, noted this important because Russia’s hypersonic missiles became operational in December 2019 and China’s last year. The US, conversely, is not expected to field any until 2022-23 at the earliest.
This strategic imbalance is concentrating minds stateside and abroad. Peer competitors’ hypersonic missiles are far more dangerous and roughly seven times faster than ballistic missiles.
The weapons are also ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
With the defence industry behind wider society in the diversity of its workforce, efforts are underway to improve representation across the board.
USAF orders 170 new T7 robots from L3Harris for EOD operations.
At a special event at DSEI, the Women in Defence Charter looks at progress to date and how to meet the ambition of more than 30% of the UK defence workforce being women by 2030.
Controp works with European installation partner to equip vessels with iSea25HD EO/IR system.
Magtec is supporting the British Army’s hybrid military vehicle assessment programme.
First-time DSEI exhibitor Vodafone wants to find military customers for its 5G network and other services.