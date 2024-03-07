Lockheed Martin wins contract for more Precision Strike Missiles
Lockheed Martin will produce more Early Operational Capability (EOC) Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) under a US$219 million contract awarded for the US Army.
The award, the fourth production contract to date for the long-range surface-to-surface missile, will allow for a significant increase in production capacity to meet army demand. Lockheed Martin delivered the first missiles in December 2023 following a successful November production qualification test.
PrSM, the US Army’s next generation long-range precision strike missile, is capable of neutralizing targets beyond 400km.
The new surface-to-surface weapon features open systems architecture design for maximum flexibility, is modular for future growth, and is HIMARS and Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) compatible.
PrSM production will continue as Lockheed Martin ramps manufacturing efforts to fulfil current EOC contracts. Additional testing has also been planned this year to include an Army-led user test.
Last year’s test was described by the company as “the shortest-distance flown to date demonstrating the system’s continued accuracy from launch to impact”.
It was designed as a stressful and dynamic environment for the hypersonic missile as it manoeuvres and verifies structural integrity of the missile and trajectory control.
