BAE Systems gets go-ahead for second phase of mission communications programme
BAE Systems has been awarded a US$6 million Phase 2 contract from the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to continue developing autonomous software for mission-critical communications – part of the MINC programme.
Under Phase 2, BAE Systems’ FAST Labs research and development organisation will advance the software and algorithms that were developed in Phase 1. According to DARPA, this will include demonstrations from BAE Systems (alongside other research teams in the programme) in a live, virtual and constructive environment.
“The technology we are maturing will act as the brains of this highly complex and mission-critical networked communications system,” said Brian Decleene, chief scientist at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs. “This award allows us to continue our work to deliver the right information to the right user at the right time across multiple domains.”
BAE Systems joined DARPA’s MINC programme in May 2022, when it received a $24 million contract. The programme intends to build and demonstrate an advanced, integrated capability that creates a secure communications network and ensure warfighters can communicate in highly contested environments.
Work on the programme will be carried out across two locations in the US in Burlington, Massachusetts and Arlington, Virginia.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Work-from-home warfare: the power of mixed reality
Defence-secure mixed reality headsets can save hours, or even weeks, of travel time to fix defunct equipment or get subject experts effectively “on-site” where they are needed.
-
Northrop Grumman receives follow-on contract for CUAS and C-IED systems
The Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED) and Drone Restricted Access Using Known Electromagnetic Warfare (DRAKE) counter-UAS (CUAS) systems are mounted and dismounted RF jammers.
-
Adarga’s Vantage AI software selected for UK Strategic Command’s Defence Support
Adarga’s Vantage information analysis tool is in service with the UK MoD and individual UK forces. It builds on the company’s Knowledge Platform which processes, organises and analyses open source material, as well as information held by the user’s military, security and intelligence services.
-
Thales digital twin system set for trials in UK next year
The digital twin system has been designed to evaluate the introduction of new systems onto platforms but could also be used to support procurement, training and battle planning in the future.
-
The space defence dilemma: Commercial vs. dedicated military systems
During a recent space defence event in London, discussions turned to militaries’ growing dependence on commercial satellite systems and how it has fostered an environment for operating space assets that is becoming ever more hostile.