BAE Systems gets go-ahead for second phase of mission communications programme

BAE Systems has been awarded a US$6 million Phase 2 contract from the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to continue developing autonomous software for mission-critical communications – part of the MINC programme.

Under Phase 2, BAE Systems’ FAST Labs research and development organisation will advance the software and algorithms that were developed in Phase 1. According to DARPA, this will include demonstrations from BAE Systems (alongside other research teams in the programme) in a live, virtual and constructive environment.

“The technology we are maturing will act as the brains of this highly complex and mission-critical networked communications system,” said Brian Decleene, chief scientist at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs. “This award allows us to continue our work to deliver the right information to the right user at the right time across multiple domains.”

BAE Systems joined DARPA’s MINC programme in May 2022, when it received a $24 million contract. The programme intends to build and demonstrate an advanced, integrated capability that creates a secure communications network and ensure warfighters can communicate in highly contested environments.

Work on the programme will be carried out across two locations in the US in Burlington, Massachusetts and Arlington, Virginia.