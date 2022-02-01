To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • UK unveils inaugural Defence Space Strategy with £1.4 billion in new funding

UK unveils inaugural Defence Space Strategy with £1.4 billion in new funding

1st February 2022 - 17:30 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

The UK has vowed to become a 'significant space player' after launch of the Defence Space Strategy. (Photo: UK MoD)

After a number of delays the UK has published its first Defence Space Strategy.

After several delays the UK MoD has finally published its Defence Space Strategy, committing an extra £1.4 billion ($1.89 billion) in new funding for the domain.

The additional money, to be used over the next decade, includes £968 million for delivery of the ISTARI multi-satellite programme designed to improve space-based intelligence and surveillance capabilities.

‘This [ISTARI programme] puts in place the foundations of the next generation constellation of ISR in low Earth orbit,’ said Jeremy Quin, UK minister for defence procurement, during a 1 February media event held at the Freeman Air and Space Institute, London.

‘They'll be fitted with

