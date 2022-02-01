UK unveils inaugural Defence Space Strategy with £1.4 billion in new funding

Xenics releases new lightweight camera core
Xenics has released its newest camera core, specialised for lightweight use.
After several delays the UK MoD has finally published its Defence Space Strategy, committing an extra £1.4 billion ($1.89 billion) in new funding for the domain.
The additional money, to be used over the next decade, includes £968 million for delivery of the ISTARI multi-satellite programme designed to improve space-based intelligence and surveillance capabilities.
‘This [ISTARI programme] puts in place the foundations of the next generation constellation of ISR in low Earth orbit,’ said Jeremy Quin, UK minister for defence procurement, during a 1 February media event held at the Freeman Air and Space Institute, London.
‘They'll be fitted with
Withdrawal of FMF funding appears to contradict US approval of a much larger FMS deal for Egypt.
DISA has contracted Booz Allen Hamilton for the development of the Thunderdome prototype.
New CBRN vehicles for Kazakhstan feature SATCOM equipment.
The latest annual figures from MoD Defence Equipment & Support describe a significant increase in UK defence equipment spending.
Boeing logged contract wins in Q4 2021 but it incurred a $402 million pre-tax charge related to the KC-46A Pegasus programme.