UK unveils inaugural Defence Space Strategy with £1.4 billion in new funding

After several delays the UK MoD has finally published its Defence Space Strategy, committing an extra £1.4 billion ($1.89 billion) in new funding for the domain.

The additional money, to be used over the next decade, includes £968 million for delivery of the ISTARI multi-satellite programme designed to improve space-based intelligence and surveillance capabilities.

‘This [ISTARI programme] puts in place the foundations of the next generation constellation of ISR in low Earth orbit,’ said Jeremy Quin, UK minister for defence procurement, during a 1 February media event held at the Freeman Air and Space Institute, London.

‘They'll be fitted with