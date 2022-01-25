To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Elbit Systems UK and MoD begin talks on Watchkeeper MLE upgrade

25th January 2022 - 09:47 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

The Watchkeeper tactical UAV had been troubled by reliability issues. (Photo: British Army)

Talks have begun on a mid-life extension (MLE) upgrade for the UK's Watchkeeper tactical UAV.

Elbit Systems UK and the UK MoD have held ‘early conversations’ on a Watchkeeper tactical UAV mid-life extension (MLE) upgrade to include payload enhancements, according to Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK.

The upgrade itself was originally confirmed last March in the UK’s Defence Command Paper and Shephard understands it will lead to the life of the aircraft being extended to 2033, pending a full business case set to be assessed by the Army Investment Committee in 2023.  

Improved communications and integration of Watchkeeper within the British Army’s Land ISTAR programme will also fall under the MLE.

Land

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us