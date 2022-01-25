Elbit Systems UK and MoD begin talks on Watchkeeper MLE upgrade

Kosovo awaits Puma LE
Shephard calculates that Kosovo is obtaining 40 Puma LE reconnaissance UASs under the FMS programme.
Elbit Systems UK and the UK MoD have held ‘early conversations’ on a Watchkeeper tactical UAV mid-life extension (MLE) upgrade to include payload enhancements, according to Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK.
The upgrade itself was originally confirmed last March in the UK’s Defence Command Paper and Shephard understands it will lead to the life of the aircraft being extended to 2033, pending a full business case set to be assessed by the Army Investment Committee in 2023.
Improved communications and integration of Watchkeeper within the British Army’s Land ISTAR programme will also fall under the MLE.
Land
QinetiQ North America is to ‘reset, recap and sustain’ the US Army’s fleet of small Dragon Runner UGVs.
Latvian soldiers showcase smokescreen system aboard an armed UGV for the first time.
New UAV capability integrates multi-domain ISR and precision strike.
Designed to power Group 3 UAVs with a maximum take-off weight of 75-150lb (34-68kg), the NW-88 is derived from the NW-44 produced by Northwest UAV.
Georgia Tech Applied Research Corporation will investigate ‘heterogeneity across the swarm and super swarm systems’, according to the DoD.