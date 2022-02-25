UK sanctions aim to squeeze Russian defence companies

Rostec designed the Sprut-SDM1 light floating tank. (Photo: Rostec)

The UK has hit major Russian defence companies, including Rostec, with sanctions in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UK on 24 February imposed sanctions on Rostec (Russia’s major defence conglomerate), Tactical Missiles Corporation and vehicle manufacturer Uralvagonzavod.

The UK also announced it would tighten trade restrictions to squeeze Russia’s electronics, telecommunications and aerospace industries in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Also included in the list of sanctions are United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).

The companies are subject to asset freezes.

Announcing the new sanctions package, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of ‘hurling the might of his military machine’ against a free and peaceful neighbour.

Johnson described the package as the ‘largest and most severe’ package of economic sanctions Russia has ever seen.

Rostec is the parent company of a vast range of Russian military equipment manufacturers such as Kurganmashzavod, which manufactures the BMP-3 IFV.

Rostec also owns the majority of UAC, which runs fighter jet producers Sukhoi and Mikoyan.

According to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), Rostec exported $13 billion worth of military equipment in 2020.

The FCDO also described Uralvagonzavod as the world’s largest tank manufacturer.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Uralvagonzavod produces the T-72 MBT, the BMPT Fire Support Combat Vehicle (nicknamed Terminator), the T-14 Armata, the T-72B3, T-90, T-62, T-80BVM and a slew of other armoured vehicles.

Tactical Missiles Corporation produces the Kh-59MK, Kh-35, 3M-54 Kalibr anti-ship missiles, the SET-65 ship-launched torpedo and Kh-58 air-to-surface missile, among others.

USC is Russia’s largest shipbuilding company, according to the FCDO. Vessels produced by the company were deployed to the Black Sea as part of the widely reported Russian military build-up along its border with Ukraine.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, USC is producing the Russian Navy’s Borei-class (Project 955) ballistic missile submarines and the corporation is behind the Improved Kilo-class (Project 636) submarines.

USC also produces surface vessels such as the Admiral Grigorovich-class (Project 11356) frigates.