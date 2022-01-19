Russia approves Otvet for naval duties

Otvet being fired during state trials. (Photo: Russian MoD)

A new anti-submarine missile has been approved to enter service with the Russian Navy.

The Otvet anti-submarine missile system is set to enter service with the Russian Navy after the completion of state trials, according to TASS.

Citing an anonymous industry source, the state-run news agency reported on 11 January that trials of Otvet had been held since 2019 aboard the Admiral Gorshkov-class (Project 22350) frigate Admiral Kasatonov.

The Russian MoD announced on 15 December 2021 that the Pacific Fleet Udaloy-class (Project 1155) vessel Marshal Shaposhnikov (recently upgraded into a multirole frigate) test-fired Otvet in the Sea of Japan. The missile apparently successfully struck an underwater target.

When fired from 3S-14 vertical launchers on surface vessels, Otvet can hit targets out to 40km. It was developed by Tactical Missiles Corporation company Sea Underwater Weapon - Gidropribor Group.

Otvet features a warhead with a small anti-submarine homing torpedo that locks onto a submarine’s sonar system.