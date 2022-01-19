Russia approves Otvet for naval duties

Qatar expects imminent OPV delivery
With the high-profile FIFA World Cup looming on the horizon this year, Qatar wants to enhance maritime security with new OPVs and other high-end warships.
The Otvet anti-submarine missile system is set to enter service with the Russian Navy after the completion of state trials, according to TASS.
Citing an anonymous industry source, the state-run news agency reported on 11 January that trials of Otvet had been held since 2019 aboard the Admiral Gorshkov-class (Project 22350) frigate Admiral Kasatonov.
The Russian MoD announced on 15 December 2021 that the Pacific Fleet Udaloy-class (Project 1155) vessel Marshal Shaposhnikov (recently upgraded into a multirole frigate) test-fired Otvet in the Sea of Japan. The missile apparently successfully struck an underwater target.
When fired from 3S-14 vertical launchers on surface vessels, Otvet can hit targets out to 40km. It was developed by Tactical Missiles Corporation company Sea Underwater Weapon - Gidropribor Group.
Otvet features a warhead with a small anti-submarine homing torpedo that locks onto a submarine’s sonar system.
With the high-profile FIFA World Cup looming on the horizon this year, Qatar wants to enhance maritime security with new OPVs and other high-end warships.
The Indonesian Navy has a diverse fleet of vessels, and two more interesting locally built types have just been added to the fleet.
The Philippines becomes the first customer for the BrahMos missile, which India has been diligently marketing for years.
The German-Norwegian Type 212CD programme marks the first time that OMS 150 and OMS 300 optronic masts will be installed in tandem.
Peru continues to upgrade its naval capabilities despite its limited budget.
Construction is underway of the first U212NFS submarine for the Italian Navy.