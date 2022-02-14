To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Technodinamika ﻿develops satellite-guided cargo parachute

14th February 2022 - 11:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

﻿Technodinamika and its parent company Rostec claim that the Juncker-DG-250 can ﻿significantly increase the capabilities of Russian airborne troops and SOF. (Photo: Technodinamika)

Juncker-DG-250 parachute can drop cargo from 26,200ft altitude to a landing error of no more than 100m, Rostec claims.

Technodinamika has received a patent from the Russian government for the Juncker-DG-250 ‘smart’ cargo parachute system.

Flight tests of the Juncker-DG-250 system are in progress, Technodinamika’s parent company Rostec announced on 10 February.

The GPS/GLONASS-guided parachute comprises a landing platform, controlled ram-air canopy and automated guidance equipment. It can be deployed from an altitude of 26,200ft  with a payload of up to 250kg and the landing error does not exceed 100m, said Rostec executive director Oleg Yevtushenko.

Contact with the ground is enabled via a digital communication channel with ground control equipment. Rostec added that multiple Juncker-DG-250s can be dropped at once, with a lead parachute guiding the others downwards.

Yevtushenko added that Technodinamika has obtained a patent for an ‘all-purpose parachute cargo harness which, if need be, can help increase the payload of any parachute system to 500kg. This will make cargo delivery much easier’.

