Technodinamika ﻿develops satellite-guided cargo parachute

﻿Technodinamika and its parent company Rostec claim that the Juncker-DG-250 can ﻿significantly increase the capabilities of Russian airborne troops and SOF. (Photo: Technodinamika)

Juncker-DG-250 parachute can drop cargo from 26,200ft altitude to a landing error of no more than 100m, Rostec claims.