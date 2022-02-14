Technodinamika ﻿develops satellite-guided cargo parachute

Singapore Airshow 2022: H225M to boost Singapore SAR missions
The H225M will progressively take over roles of the elderly Super Puma, one of these being crucial search and rescue missions.
Technodinamika has received a patent from the Russian government for the Juncker-DG-250 ‘smart’ cargo parachute system.
Flight tests of the Juncker-DG-250 system are in progress, Technodinamika’s parent company Rostec announced on 10 February.
The GPS/GLONASS-guided parachute comprises a landing platform, controlled ram-air canopy and automated guidance equipment. It can be deployed from an altitude of 26,200ft with a payload of up to 250kg and the landing error does not exceed 100m, said Rostec executive director Oleg Yevtushenko.
Contact with the ground is enabled via a digital communication channel with ground control equipment. Rostec added that multiple Juncker-DG-250s can be dropped at once, with a lead parachute guiding the others downwards.
Yevtushenko added that Technodinamika has obtained a patent for an ‘all-purpose parachute cargo harness which, if need be, can help increase the payload of any parachute system to 500kg. This will make cargo delivery much easier’.
BAE Systems achieved two major F-35 production milestones with delivery of vehicle management computers and active inceptor systems.
The USAF has stepped up efforts to replace a fleet of Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft.
A future conflict between Russia and Ukraine could see KUB used as a defensive loitering munition in a form of aerial minefield against the Bayraktar TB2.
On the very same day that Indonesia's air force signed up for Rafale fighters, it received formal approval to buy F-15s from the US.
Will the P-8A Poseidon share the same fate as the Super Hornet and Pegasus?