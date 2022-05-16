Reina Isabel returns to port after partial failure to complete Ukraine delivery

The Spanish Navy support vessel Reina Isabel completed its maiden international mission on 13 May.

The 16,300t ship returned to its homeport of Cartagena, after a voyage to Gdynia in Poland with military equipment for onward transport to Ukraine.

Included in the shipment were 200t of ammunition plus ‘30 trucks loaded with diverse military material and 20 armoured vehicles’, according to the Spanish MoD, although reports from the Spanish and Ukrainian media indicate that the trucks and some of the armoured vehicles were not delivered as planned.

Spanish news website The Objective reported on 15 May that Ukraine only received 400 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, six million rounds of 7.62mm small arms ammunition and ‘boxes with military clothing’ from the shipment carried by Reina Isabel.

In contrast, neighbouring Portugal has committed itself to send 15 M113A armoured vehicles and five 155mm towed howitzers to Ukraine.

Reina Isabel was acquired second-hand from the Suardiaz shipping company in late 2020 for €7.5 million ($7.82 million). The vessel (formerly the roll-on/roll-off ship Galicia) was commissioned into the Spanish Navy in June 2021, replacing the retired logistics ships El Camino Español and Martin Posadillo.