US commits more forces to Europe as NATO members approve new strategic concept
On 29 June, the US committed an additional two destroyers, F-35 fighter jets and more personnel to Europe as NATO leaders agreed to a new strategic concept for the alliance in Madrid, Spain.
The Madrid NATO summit also saw Turkey withdraw its objections to expanding the collective defence alliance to include long-neutral Sweden and Finland.
In a press conference, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said alliance country leaders had decided 'a fundamental shift' in defence and deterrence.
The alliance also pledged to continue supporting Ukraine's defence against the ongoing invasion by Russia.
Stoltenberg said that in the long-term, NATO would
