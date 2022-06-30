To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US commits more forces to Europe as NATO members approve new strategic concept

30th June 2022 - 13:45 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

USAF F-35As at RAF Lakenheath, UK. (Photo: USAF)

In the face of the biggest crisis in European security for decades, NATO has strengthened its resolve and will expand to include Sweden and Finland.

On 29 June, the US committed an additional two destroyers, F-35 fighter jets and more personnel to Europe as NATO leaders agreed to a new strategic concept for the alliance in Madrid, Spain.

The Madrid NATO summit also saw Turkey withdraw its objections to expanding the collective defence alliance to include long-neutral Sweden and Finland.

In a press conference, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said alliance country leaders had decided 'a fundamental shift' in defence and deterrence.

The alliance also pledged to continue supporting Ukraine's defence against the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Stoltenberg said that in the long-term, NATO would

