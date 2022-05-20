Post mortem of Afghan collapse apportions blame all around

As the world’s attention is preoccupied by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Afghanistan under Taliban rule has been largely overlooked. Afghanistan is in poor shape, with an estimated 55% of its people facing extreme hunger.

In May, a US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) report was issued detailing reasons why the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) collapsed so rapidly before the Taliban.

The document – entitled ‘Collapse of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces: An Assessment of the Factors That Led to Its Demise’ – was damning of US efforts to build the ANDSF.

