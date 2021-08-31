To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK and Belgian ships to visit DSEI

31st August 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

HMS Argyll alongside at DSEI in 2019. (Photo: DSEI.)

Five RN and international ships will visit this year's Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London.

Shephard can reveal that the UK RN Type 23 Duke-class frigate HMS Argyll, Archer-class P2000-type patrol vessels HMS Biter and Ranger, survey ship HMS Magpie will visit London's ExCel Centre during DSEI on 14-17 September.

Belgian coastal patrol vessel BNS Pollux will also be alongside during the event.

Argyll's Commanding Officer CDR Charlie Wheen said: 'I am delighted that HMS Argyll can once again support DSEI. We are the oldest serving Frigate in the Royal Navy, and yet through constant capability upgrades we remain one of the most technologically advanced ships in the fleet.'

Argyll was previously ...

