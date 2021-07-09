To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK again delays space strategy publication

9th July 2021 - 15:03 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

Skynet is considered the backbone of UK military communications. (Photo: UK MoD)

The UK's National Space Strategy was long supposed to be published, but a new, unexplained delay makes for industry uncertainty.

The UK has decided to delay the publication of its National Space Strategy, having previously committed to releasing it in Q2 2021 and before then Q4 2020.

Having missed the latest publication target, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) did not offer any explanation for the delay, telling Shephard in a statement: ‘The plan remains for the National Space Strategy to be published in due course’.

Allen Antrobus, director of military space at Airbus, said he was disappointed the strategy had not been published yet but expects it to happen ‘in the autumn’.

Complications around funding could ...

