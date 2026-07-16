UK air focus: Drone spending trails European frontline states despite $10.46 billion valuation
The UK’s commitment to higher levels of drone spending was enshrined in its Defence Investment Plan (DIP), published last month. The document outlined plans to spend £5 billion (US$6.74 billion) on the procurement and testing of autonomous systems as part of a £298 billion defence spend over the next four years.
Regarding procurement alone, Defence Insight estimates the country’s ongoing and forecast acquisitions to be more than double the amount outlined, at $10.46 billion. This gives the UK the third most valuable military uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) market in Europe, trailing Germany’s estimated $21.74 billion expenditure and France’s $11.95 billion.
When total UAV spending is
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