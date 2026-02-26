Golden Dome for America hits one-year mark but key questions remain on its progress

One year after starting the Golden Dome for America effort, the US military still has multiple obstacles to overcome in the process of building and implementing a “shield” to protect the homeland.

Before this system of systems can become fully operational, the Pentagon must address ambiguities related to the authorities and policies around its operation as well as technical issues preventing a broader and faster integration of sensors and capabilities across the Department of Defense (DoD) and its services and agencies.

Involving the purchase of multiple diverse types of capabilities and equipment, the initiative is scheduled to be operational by