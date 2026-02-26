To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Golden Dome for America hits one-year mark but key questions remain on its progress

26th February 2026 - 10:18 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

Flight test with the Aegis Weapon System. (Photo: US Navy)

Integration issues, bureaucracy and undefined policies and authorities could hamper the full implementation of the “shield” to defend the US territory against aerial threats.

One year after starting the Golden Dome for America effort, the US military still has multiple obstacles to overcome in the process of building and implementing a “shield” to protect the homeland.

Before this system of systems can become fully operational, the Pentagon must address ambiguities related to the authorities and policies around its operation as well as technical issues preventing a broader and faster integration of sensors and capabilities across the Department of Defense (DoD) and its services and agencies.

Involving the purchase of multiple diverse types of capabilities and equipment, the initiative is scheduled to be operational by

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

