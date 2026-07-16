US Army’s future autonomous launcher nears next phase with awards expected in August

The US Army has been working towards awarding contracts by the end of August for the Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (CAML), an effort poised to impact acquisitions, sustainment and deployment doctrine in the artillery and air defence domains.

The programme is intended to provide an autonomous or optionally crewed, highly mobile, air transportable, multi-domain capability “with the potential to augment or replace existing Army launchers”, according to the branch.

The service envisions the CAML to operate worldwide and be able to fire both offensive and defensive missiles, including Tomahawk, Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE), Indirect