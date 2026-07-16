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US Army’s future autonomous launcher nears next phase with awards expected in August

16th July 2026 - 13:59 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Live-fire exercise with a GMLRS. (Photo: US Army)

The Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (CAML) is the US Army’s main effort to provide an autonomous or optionally crewed missile launcher, with more details revealed at a CSIS webinar discussion this week.

The US Army has been working towards awarding contracts by the end of August for the Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (CAML), an effort poised to impact acquisitions, sustainment and deployment doctrine in the artillery and air defence domains.

The programme is intended to provide an autonomous or optionally crewed, highly mobile, air transportable, multi-domain capability “with the potential to augment or replace existing Army launchers”, according to the branch.

The service envisions the CAML to operate worldwide and be able to fire both offensive and defensive missiles, including Tomahawk, Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE), Indirect

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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