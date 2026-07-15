Open menu Search

Finland’s naval sector eyes growth opportunities in NATO era

15th July 2026 - 14:02 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

RSS

A 3D rendering of the Pohjanmaa-class multi-role corvette alongside an older vessel at sea, designed for naval operations year-round. (Photo: Finnish Navy)

Finland’s naval industrial base is expanding as NATO membership, Baltic Sea security concerns and proximity to Russia push shipbuilders and equipment makers to capture new roles.

Finland has been drawing on its geographic positioning, its full membership of NATO and a hardening security environment in the Baltic Sea to strengthen its naval industrial base. Within its archipelago of islands, local knowledge and expertise are increasingly viewed as an asset.

Speaking to Shephard, Topi Juga, a research fellow at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA), said the importance of the maritime domain to Finland could hardly be overstated. With Finland’s land border with Russia now effectively closed, Juga said “as much as 95% of Finland’s goods exports and imports arrives through its ports”, covering more than 86%

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Harry McNeil

Author

Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Country-focused updates

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us