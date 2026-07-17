India’s mine countermeasure drive triggers rush of new partnerships

Drawing lessons from mine threats in the Strait of Hormuz, and with no mine countermeasure vessels in operation, India, recognising its capability gap in a region where mine warfare is resurging, is accelerating efforts to revive its US$5 billion Mine Countermeasure Vessel (MCMV) programme.

The Indian Ministry of Defence’s Request for Information (RfI) calls for 12 MCMVs to be built by registered Indian shipyards between 2030 and 2037. Selection will be based on an 8:4 contract allocation between the lowest and second‑lowest bidders. Construction is to be completed in phased tranches over eight years.

The urgency is sharpened as a single minefield