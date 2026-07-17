India’s mine countermeasure drive triggers rush of new partnerships
Drawing lessons from mine threats in the Strait of Hormuz, and with no mine countermeasure vessels in operation, India, recognising its capability gap in a region where mine warfare is resurging, is accelerating efforts to revive its US$5 billion Mine Countermeasure Vessel (MCMV) programme.
The Indian Ministry of Defence’s Request for Information (RfI) calls for 12 MCMVs to be built by registered Indian shipyards between 2030 and 2037. Selection will be based on an 8:4 contract allocation between the lowest and second‑lowest bidders. Construction is to be completed in phased tranches over eight years.
The urgency is sharpened as a single minefield
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
How the UK’s New Medium Helicopter award strengthens AW149’s European prospects
The UK advanced its long-delayed New Medium Helicopter programme in March with a £1 billion order for 23 Leonardo AW149s. While the deal could provide a foundation for further UK and European export orders, funding pressures and previous delays continue to cloud the programme’s future.
-
US Army’s future autonomous launcher nears next phase with awards expected in August
The Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (CAML) is the US Army’s main effort to provide an autonomous or optionally crewed missile launcher, with more details revealed at a CSIS webinar discussion this week.
-
UK air focus: Drone spending trails European frontline states despite $10.46 billion valuation
Despite the UK having the third-largest military UAV market in Europe, the country appears to be underinvesting in the capability relative to the size of its economy, particularly when compared with Baltic and eastern European states.
-
Force renewal in the Royal Canadian Navy opens long-term opportunities for suppliers
Canada's ambitious naval modernisation plans are creating major maritime procurement opportunities, with future programmes also promising long-term work for domestic and international shipbuilders.