Rolls-Royce boosts German capacity to meet MTU engine demand
Engine-maker Rolls-Royce says it is investing to make ‘an import contribution’ to the security of Germany and allied nations.
MTU engines can be found in Germany’s Puma IFVs, Boxer AFVs, Leopard 2 MBTs, K130 corvettes and U212 submarines.
More MTU engines and propulsion systems are required as the German government and other nations have decided to procure more vehicles and vessels than originally expected in light of Russia’s recent actions.
Rolls-Royce Power Systems chief people officer and labour director Thelse Godewerth said: ‘It is clear that we will not be able to handle the new orders we expect in the coming months and years with our existing workforce and equipment.
‘That is why we will invest to guarantee our delivery capability as military demand increases and so support the operational readiness and capabilities of the armed forces of democratic nations.’
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany revamped its security policy, pledging €100 billion to modernise its armed forces and to increase its defence spending to over 2% of GDP.
