North Sea trials start for K130 corvette Köln
The sixth Braunschweig-class (K130) corvette for the German Navy has begun sea trials, shipbuilding consortium NVL Group (formerly Lürssen Defence) announced on 27 June.
In a three-week period, the Köln will sail into the North Sea for trials near Heligoland, before heading into the Skagerrak.
NVL described the aim of the trials as ‘functional verification of the platform’.
The five new K130 corvettes (the second batch of five Braunschweig-class vessels) are being built at several North German shipyards under the leadership of the NVL Group.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, all five ships will be delivered to the German Navy by 2025. Each of the second batch of vessels costs about $500 million, displaces 1,800t and can reach a top speed of 26kt.
