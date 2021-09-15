Raytheon Technologies showcases advanced capabilities at DSEI (Studio)

DSEI 2021: European coast guard receives iSea25HD
Controp works with European installation partner to equip vessels with iSea25HD EO/IR system.
Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies
On the opening morning of DSEI, Shephard Studio spoke to Simon Kings, BD and Strategy Director at Raytheon UK, about the company's advanced technologies, including the development of a new counter-drone high energy laser.
Controp works with European installation partner to equip vessels with iSea25HD EO/IR system.
Grenade developed in partnership between Dstl and industry is tailored for accurate and effective door breaching.
Raytheon UK has been awarded a demonstrator contract to provide a High-Energy Laser Weapon System to the UK Ministry of Defence.
Aerovel’s Flexrotor will be incorporated into Tekever’s line of UAS as part of a new collaboration agreement.
Raytheon is betting that quick integration and an existing production could help it net success if the UK decides to procure a Harpoon replacement.
Magtec is supporting the British Army’s hybrid military vehicle assessment programme.