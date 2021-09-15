To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon Technologies showcases advanced capabilities at DSEI (Studio)

15th September 2021 - 11:15 GMT | by Studio

Weapons, sensors and a new high energy laser are among the advanced capabilities on display at the Raytheon Technologies stand at DSEI 2021.

On the opening morning of DSEI, Shephard Studio spoke to Simon Kings, BD and Strategy Director at Raytheon UK, about the company's advanced technologies, including the development of a new counter-drone high energy laser. 

