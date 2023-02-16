To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Triton UAS connects sea and air assets in interoperability demo

16th February 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The test saw a gateway-equipped MQ-4C Triton connect with simulations of multiple USN aircraft and vessels. (Image: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman has used a Triton UAV to test network gateway technology designed to connect US Navy combat aircraft and surface vessels.

Northrop Grumman has demonstrated new gateway technology in a US flight test confirming its ability to connect airborne platforms with naval assets. The demonstration was conducted with Naval Air Systems Command, the Office of Naval Research, the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and BAE Systems.

Installed on an MQ-4C Triton flying testbed, the airborne gateway shared fifth-generation sensor data to ground-based simulators representing an F-35 fighter, an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, Aegis-class destroyers and carrier strike groups. 

The gateway was integrated with the UAV's radar plus AI and machine learning capabilities to improve situational awareness across previously disconnected platforms. Introduction of the gateway expands data-sharing and accelerates decision-making, according to the company.

Ben Davies, VP and general manager, network information solutions, Northrop Grumman, said: 'This powerful combination expands the mission sets of maritime platforms to deliver a seamlessly connected fleet – a critical step as the US Navy achieves its naval operational architecture to enable distributed maritime operations.'

