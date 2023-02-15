BAE Systems and Leonardo partner on aircraft survivability suite
BAE Systems and Leonardo UK have received US government approval to develop an interoperable aircraft survivability suite, the companies announced on 15 February.
The suite will combine BAE Systems’ AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) and Leonardo’s Miysis directed infrared countermeasure (DIRCM) package, resulting in an enhanced aircraft survivability.
The AN/AAR-57 CMWS detects incoming hostile fire and missile threats, alerts crews, and automatically cues countermeasures. It is deployed across the US Army and allied nations’ rotary- and fixed-wing fleets.
More than 3,000 CMWS units have been installed on over 40 different types of aircraft and the system has logged more than four million combat flight hours.
Miysis provides dependable, persistent protection from IR man-portable air defence systems (MANPADs). It works by overwhelming a missile seeker head with a sudden stream of coded laser energy that can disable multiple threats simultaneously.
BAE Systems says this layered defence system will protect aircraft and their crews against new and advanced threats in the most complex battlespaces.
‘International customers who operate the AN/AAR-57 now have a fast, simple and low-risk way to equip their platforms with gold standard DIRCM protection against infrared missiles,’ Tony Innes, VP sales radar and advanced targeting at Leonardo, noted in a statement.
More from Air Warfare
-
US to deploy drones for chemical and biological threat detection
Teledyne FLIR's SkyRaider UAS will fly autonomous missions to replace handheld sensors used for detecting chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.
-
Indian Army fast-tracks new UAVs and C-UAS jammers
India is quickly pushing UAVs into the hands of troops, with several new tenders issued, as well as other systems to jam enemy unmanned systems.
-
US Army FARA prototypes 95% complete while FLRAA stays on full halt
Sikorsky and Bell helicopter proposals are drawing close to completion for the US Army's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft competition.
-
IDEX 2023: Bird Aerosystems lands contract to protect VIP transports
Bird Aerosystems is supplying pod-mounted missile protection and IR countermeasures systems for two types of aircraft for a European customer.
-
Indian Air Force contemplates long-range transport aircraft
India's Medium Transport Aircraft requirement has been spluttering along for some time, with three likely contenders still remaining.