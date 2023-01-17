Northrop Grumman to enhance US Air Force intelligence

The US Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate (AFRL/RI) has awarded Northrop Grumman a $406 million contract for the Intelligence Systems Infrastructure, Tools and Enhancements (InSITE) programme.

The deal, announced on 17 January, will advance information collection and analysis across the AFRL/RI customer set.

InSITE will modernise the AFRL/RI’s intelligence information collection, sharing and analysis capabilities by implementing AI solutions. This will enable the force to make faster, better-informed decisions to deny, disrupt or defeat threats across all domains and with allies globally, Northrop Grumman said.

The company’s combat systems and mission readiness VP and GM Rebecca Torzone said: ‘Our innovative solutions will meet today’s advancing threats at unprecedented speed and accuracy, transforming decision-making and analysis.

‘Building on our 40 years of support to the AFRL/RI, Northrop Grumman will digitally transform InSITE to meet its space domain awareness and counter-space intelligence mission priorities.’

The company will provide cloud-enabled applications to foster data exchanges across US DoD and Intelligence Community customer centres and satellite locations.