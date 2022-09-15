Northrop Grumman unveils first Australian Triton
On 14 September, the first MQ-4C Triton HALE UAV for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) was unveiled at the production facilities of Northrop Grumman in Palmdale, California.
Construction of this particular aircraft commenced at Moss Point, Mississippi in October 2020. Then, its fuselage and one-piece wing were then mated at Palmdale last December. Production should be completed next year, before handover to the RAAF in 2024.
Tom Jones, corporate VP and president of Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, said: ‘Today marks a significant milestone for Australia and the MQ-4C Triton programme. As we get ready for final system integration and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
How open avionics are enabling the next generation of air dominance (Studio)
Sixth-generation fighter platforms, their pilots and the future of allied air dominance will face more challenges than ever before, including a complex international security environment, rapidly evolving technologies, and scale from near-peer threats.
-
MSPO 2022: Bidders emerge for Gryf programme
Two contenders are confirmed for the Polish Gryf programme to acquire an optionally armed MALE UAS.
-
US Marine Corps to receive spare parts for Reapers
Aircraft and ground control station spares are necessary for successful operation of USMC Reapers, says DoD.
-
Australia contemplates C-130J replacement and JTAC training aircraft
Australia is thinking ahead to an enlarged transport fleet to replace current C-130Js, plus it has got the ball rolling on the lease of aircraft for JTAC training.
-
Potential $450 million FMS for Pakistan focuses on F-16 support
The Pakistan Air Force F-16 fleet would benefit from a US maintenance and sustainment package.