Northrop Grumman unveils first Australian Triton

On 14 September, the first MQ-4C Triton HALE UAV for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) was unveiled at the production facilities of Northrop Grumman in Palmdale, California.

Construction of this particular aircraft commenced at Moss Point, Mississippi in October 2020. Then, its fuselage and one-piece wing were then mated at Palmdale last December. Production should be completed next year, before handover to the RAAF in 2024.

Tom Jones, corporate VP and president of Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, said: ‘Today marks a significant milestone for Australia and the MQ-4C Triton programme. As we get ready for final system integration and