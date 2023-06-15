Malaysia’s military acquisition mayhem and malfeasance (Opinion)

May’s LIMA exhibition in Langkawi witnessed some important steps forward for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), whose modernisation has languished for years amidst political scandal, revolving-door governments, systematic corruption and a budget squeeze.

At LIMA 2023, the Malaysian MoD signed up for two Leonardo ATR 72 MPA maritime patrol aircraft, three Turkish Aerospace Anka-S MALE UAVs and 18 FA-50M light combat aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries. The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has been awaiting these much-needed platforms for a considerable amount of time.

Note how these procurements all come from overseas. LIMA 2023 has rammed home some salient