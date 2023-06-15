Malaysia’s military acquisition mayhem and malfeasance (Opinion)
May’s LIMA exhibition in Langkawi witnessed some important steps forward for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), whose modernisation has languished for years amidst political scandal, revolving-door governments, systematic corruption and a budget squeeze.
At LIMA 2023, the Malaysian MoD signed up for two Leonardo ATR 72 MPA maritime patrol aircraft, three Turkish Aerospace Anka-S MALE UAVs and 18 FA-50M light combat aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries. The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has been awaiting these much-needed platforms for a considerable amount of time.
Note how these procurements all come from overseas. LIMA 2023 has rammed home some salient
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
MBDA opens missile engineering centre in Abu Dhabi to develop smart weapons
MBDA has inaugurated a missile engineering centre in the United Arab Emirates, jointly staff by personnel from the company and Tawazun Technology Innovation.
-
What's new in the updated version of the US Marines Force Design 2030
The most recent Force Design 2030 document introduces adjustments in terms of capabilities, doctrine, structure and training focusing on improving readiness.
-
Updated US Marine Corps Force Design 2030 highlights need for novel capabilities
The USMC is seeking air-launched swarming munitions as well as multi-domain reconnaissance and C2 systems to boost its frontline force.
-
How commercial technologies are helping the Pentagon combat cyber threats
The DoD is focused on the use of AI, ML and trusted commercial autonomy as well as cyber and telecom solutions to be combined with the government’s assets.
-
Why the Arctic could be Russia’s next target
Moscow has been upgrading and re-equipping its bases in the Far North, and international affairs and defence experts say that the possibility of a war in the region cannot be ruled out.
-
Amentum to provide ground support for US Navy hypersonic development
The US Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Strategic Systems Hardware Division (GXW) has awarded Amentum a five-year contract with a potential value of $70 million. …