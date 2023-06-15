To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Malaysia’s military acquisition mayhem and malfeasance (Opinion)

15th June 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by The Geobukseon in Indo-Pacific

Malaysia made a sharp change in direction when it bought Russian-built fighters like the Su-30MKM.

Malaysia has succeeded in producing some prime examples of unsuccessful military procurements and corruption. Unfortunately, it is the Malaysian Armed Forces that bears the consequences.

May’s LIMA exhibition in Langkawi witnessed some important steps forward for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), whose modernisation has languished for years amidst political scandal, revolving-door governments, systematic corruption and a budget squeeze.

At LIMA 2023, the Malaysian MoD signed up for two Leonardo ATR 72 MPA maritime patrol aircraft, three Turkish Aerospace Anka-S MALE UAVs and 18 FA-50M light combat aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries. The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has been awaiting these much-needed platforms for a considerable amount of time.

Note how these procurements all come from overseas. LIMA 2023 has rammed home some salient

The Geobukseon

Author

The Geobukseon

Cracking open the hard shell of defence and security policy within the Asia Pacific , The Geobukseon …

Read full bio

