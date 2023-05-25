Malaysia orders ATR 72 MPA aircraft from Leonardo

On 25 May, the Malaysian MoD signed an acquisition contract with Leonardo for two ATR 72 MPA maritime patrol aircraft. A formal signing ceremony took place at the LIMA 2023 event in Langkawi.

The final purchase of two aircraft, logistic support and training devices for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) comes after a number of years of effort, with the ATR 72 having been selected by Kuala Lumpur in October 2022.

The contract value is MYR789 million ($170.6 million), whereas Shephard Defence Insight lists a unit value of $40 million for the type. Citing a confidentiality clause, Leonardo declined