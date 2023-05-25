Malaysia orders ATR 72 MPA aircraft from Leonardo
On 25 May, the Malaysian MoD signed an acquisition contract with Leonardo for two ATR 72 MPA maritime patrol aircraft. A formal signing ceremony took place at the LIMA 2023 event in Langkawi.
The final purchase of two aircraft, logistic support and training devices for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) comes after a number of years of effort, with the ATR 72 having been selected by Kuala Lumpur in October 2022.
The contract value is MYR789 million ($170.6 million), whereas Shephard Defence Insight lists a unit value of $40 million for the type. Citing a confidentiality clause, Leonardo declined
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
General Atomics empowers US Army MDO demo with Gray Eagle
In support of the US Army, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI) has integrated and tested new capabilities on the Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) as part of an effort to modernise the UAS for multi-domain operations (MDO).
-
Dutch Reaper UAVs to be armed with Hellfire missiles
The Dutch MoD has announced plans to arm its General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper fleet with laser-guided bombs and Hellfire missiles.
-
Royal Navy to trial General Atomics Project Mojave STOL drone
A UK MoD pre-contract notice has revealed that the UK RN plans to trial General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc's (GA-ASI) Project Mojave Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) UAS.