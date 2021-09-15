DSEI 2021: Magtec electrifies British Army vehicles

Hybrid experimental prototypes of the Army’s Foxhound, Jackal and MAN SV vehicles have been developed and their performance is being evaluated under a circa £9M million programme. (Photo: British Army)

Magtec is supporting the British Army’s hybrid military vehicle assessment programme.

Magtec has provided electrification for the prototypes that the British Army is using to assess the benefits that hybrid military vehicles can bring to operations.

Experimental hybrid prototypes of the Foxhound patrol vehicle, Jackal combat reconnaissance vehicle and the MAN support vehicle are currently undergoing evaluation at UTAC’s Millbrook Proving Ground.

Testing of the Jackal and Foxhound hybrid prototypes began in May earlier this year.

Hybrid vehicles offer increased stealth capabilities with reduced thermal and noise signatures, enabling vehicles to escape detection as troops observe or attack enemy forces.

Hybrid vehicles may also function as backup generators in emergency situations, one hybrid MAN support vehicle can produce 500kw of power and could help power an Army field hospital.

Shephard spoke to BAE System’s programme engineering manager, Andrew Rosenfield, who highlighted that there are still issues that need to be resolved before hybrid vehicles will be common on the battlefield.

‘For example, pure electric systems will still require battery charging points on the battlefield… [which] means large strategically placed gensets… and those generator stations require protection’.

The Army’s Technology Demonstrator 6 (TD6) project seeks to gain operational advantage through using novel solutions for power, performance and support while also reducing carbon emissions.