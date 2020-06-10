PLA delivers medical supplies to armed forces of 20 countries

At the request of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), the People’s Liberation Army Air Force has delivered medical supplies including personal protective equipment and surgical face masks to the armed forces of 20 countries.

This list included: Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Cameroon, Congo, DRC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Laos, Morocco, Mozambique, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

A statement released by the Chinese MoD said: ‘The Chinese military will actively implement the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and continue to strengthen international cooperation in epidemic prevention and control.’

Since the 1990s, China has increased its activity across the global south, particularly in Africa where it has strengthened ties and invested significantly in infrastructure projects. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing has used the crisis to continue exerting influence across Africa and south east Asia.

