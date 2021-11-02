Nigerian Army ready to deploy 60 newly acquired APCs

One of the new APC Type 89 APCs acquired by the Nigerian Army (Photo: TVC News)

Nigerian Federal Government acquired new armoured personnel carriers for counter-insurgency operations.

The Nigerian Infantry Corps is now equipped with 60 new APC Type 89 IFVs, acquired by the Federal Government to be deployed on operations.

The stated aim of this procurement is to combat banditry and terrorism and ensure peace and normalcy across the country.

The platforms, manufactured in China, arrived in Nigeria three months ago and are now ready to be deployed in counter-insurgency operations.

APC Type 89 manufacturer Norinco is a major supplier of arms to Nigeria.

More than 100 army personnel participated in three months of training on the operation and maintenance of the vehicles.

The new platforms will be a game-changer for the armed forces in their campaign against enemies of the Nigerian state, said Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, who received the vehicles and inaugurated them at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry in Jaji, Kaduna State.