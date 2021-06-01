Iron Dome continues to hold sway

The most recent spike in the Hamas-Israel conflict ended in an uneasy ceasefire on 21 May after 11 days of fighting that underlined the importance of the Iron Dome air defence system to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Hamas launched thousands of mortars, missiles and rockets at Israel in the latest bout of fighting; as on previous occasions, Iron Dome was used to intercept those deemed to threaten civilian urban areas or critical infrastructure.

According to statistics released by the IDF, its Iron Dome batteries detected more than 4,360 rockets in the air during the conflict and intercepted all ...