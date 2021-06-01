To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Defence Notes

Iron Dome continues to hold sway

1st June 2021 - 14:56 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

Israeli Navy Sa'ar 5 corvettes with Iron Dome were deployed to protect offshore energy installations from Hamas rocket and missile attacks in May 2021. (Photo: IDF)

The Iron Dome missile and rocket interception system proved its worth last month with extensive use in the latest bout of fighting between Hamas and Israel.

The most recent spike in the Hamas-Israel conflict ended in an uneasy ceasefire on 21 May after 11 days of fighting that underlined the importance of the Iron Dome air defence system to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Hamas launched thousands of mortars, missiles and rockets at Israel in the latest bout of fighting; as on previous occasions, Iron Dome was used to intercept those deemed to threaten civilian urban areas or critical infrastructure.

According to statistics released by the IDF, its Iron Dome batteries detected more than 4,360 rockets in the air during the conflict and intercepted all ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users