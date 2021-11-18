To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Guam falls under temporary protection of Iron Dome

18th November 2021 - 21:50 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The US Army has deployed an Iron Dome battery to Guam as part of an experimental exercise. (US DoD)

An Iron Dome battery of the US Army is currently on Guam to test its suitability for the theatre.

The US Army began deploying an Iron Dome air defence system to Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam on 19 October. The group of islands is the westernmost territory of the US.

Soldiers from the 2-43 Air Defense Artillery Battalion (based at Fort Bliss, Texas) and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (based in Japan) had earlier arrived on Guam to oversee the setting up of the weapon system on Guam.

Equipment for a battery – including its ELM-2084 radar, control centre and launchers – arrived by commercial sealift. The battery was established in a northwest section of Andersen …

