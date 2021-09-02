Northrop Grumman gets its teeth into G/ATOR

BAE Systems continues ACK work
DARPA awards Phase 2 contract for BAE to develop software under the Adapting Cross-Domain Kill-Webs programme.
The LRIP phase of the Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) AESA multi-mission radar programme is now complete, after Northrop Grumman delivered its 15th AN/TPS-80 radar to the USMC.
‘The team recently fielded the first full-rate production system to the Marine Corps and will continue deliveries through 2024,’ Northrop Grumman announced on 2 September.
The company added: Providing enhanced mission capabilities, software upgrades and logistics support are expected to continue through G/ATOR’s 30-year lifetime.
G/ATOR is designed to detect low-observable targets with low radar cross-sections such as rockets, artillery, mortars, cruise missiles and UAVs.
