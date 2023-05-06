IMDEX 2023: MBDA and PGZ partnership includes ‘deep industrial cooperation’ on CAMM-ER

Earlier this month, Poland announced a $2.4 billion deal with MBDA UK for launchers and hundreds of CAMM missiles.

A spokesperson for MBDA told Shephard: ‘MBDA and PGZ continue to work towards land and maritime air defence programmes in multi-layer integrated solutions involving the whole CAMM family.

‘This includes a deep industrial cooperation on CAMM-ER and the common CAMM/CAMM-ER launcher as part of the NAREW programme.’

CAMM-ER is currently in advanced stages of development, with successful firings having taken place.

The missile extends the range of the CAMM system, known in UK service as part of the Sea Ceptor and Land Ceptor maritime and land air defence systems.

The MBDA spokesperson added: ‘CAMM-ER features a different aerodynamic profile and a larger rocket motor designed by AVIO in Italy to extend the missile providing an interception range beyond 40 km.’

The extended-range air defence weapon features the same cross-sectional specifications as the standard CAMM in its canister, which utilises soft-vertical launch technology.

This solution means that the need to manage hot gas efflux is negated in a maritime environment.

The reduced mass makes the weapon scalable, according to MBDA, which added that it could be easily installed on ships of different sizes and classes to enable maximum ship design efficiency.

MBDA also holds a contract for the Albatros NG air defence system, which also used CAMM-ER, for an undisclosed customer.

The Pakistani Navy will use the Albatros NG system for its MILGEM corvettes, the first of which will enter service in 2024.

This date coincides with the date MBDA published in a March 2021 press release announcing it had received the first order from an unnamed international customer for the Albatros NG system.

On the CAMM family, MBDA said: ‘The CAMM family of missiles are designed to provide a best-in-class solution for both naval and ground-based air defence systems, so there is neither a specific land nor maritime variant thus enhancing stockpile management and increasing operational flexibility for military forces.’

The company said it had seen global interest in Sea Ceptor, adding: ‘Its combination of cutting-edge technology in a new generation system, while being mature, proven and in-service, explains why Sea Ceptor has been so successful in the market in such a short time and why more navies now trust Sea Ceptor above all other systems to provide short to medium-range naval air defence.’