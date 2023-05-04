IMDEX 2023: ADSB in talks with Indo-Pacific countries for potential ship deals

Speaking to Shephard at the IMDEX Asia event in Singapore, ADSB Military Support Services director Maktoom Ali Alshehhi disclosed that discussions had taken place with Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Emirati firm – part of the Edge conglomerate – did not disclose what vessels could be supplied under the potential Indo-Pacific deals, but on its stand in Singapore, it showcased several home-grown platform designs.

Vessels on show included the 510 OPV, a 51m offshore patrol vessel; the 160 ITEP, a 16m inshore tactical engagement platform; and 120 FIP, a 12m fast inshore platform. The company also showcased the Falaj 3 OPV.

Related Articles

Controp showcases electro-optical and artificial intelligence tech at IMDEX

IMDEX 2023: Indonesia launches new presidential ship Bung Karno

IMDEX 2023: Unique challenges ahead for Singapore's new Navy chief

In a press release, ADSB CEO David Massey said: 'Singapore and its neighbouring Southeast Asian countries are key target markets for ADSB and EDGE, and we look forward to building on our relationships with the region's leading industry players during IMDEX 2023.

'Our participation will enhance existing key export markets, and further open up new ones, while offering the perfect opportunity to showcase our extensive portfolio of vessels and advanced naval capabilities.'

Late last year, Malaysia and the UAE inked a significant oil agreement. In March, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim said the pair would work together on a number of areas, including defence.

Previously a royal delegation from Malaysia, including the country's King, visited ADSB and other Edge sites in the UAE.

The potential deals would follow a major order for ADSB announced at NAVDEX earlier this year that will see the company build ships for the Angolan Navy.