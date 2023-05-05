IMDEX 2023: Fincantieri seeks to satisfy conditions for Indonesian FREMM frigate deal

Despite signing a contract for Indonesian FREMM frigates in June 2021, the deal is still not effective, the company has confirmed to Shephard ahead of the IMDEX Asia 2023 event in Singapore.

Under the 2021 deal, Fincantieri was awarded a contract for six FREMM frigates and the sale and modernisation of two Maestrale-class frigates.

The contract terms see Fincantieri as the prime contractor in collaboration with Indonesian shipbuilder PT Pal.

The country has ordered two general-purpose frigates under a deal with Babcock to license the Arrowhead 140 design, the basis for the UK’s Inspiration-class Type 31 frigates.

The latter ships are being built locally by PT Pal and are known locally as the ‘Red and White’ ships - a nod to the country’s flag.

Steel has already been cut for the first of the two frigates under the deal.

Fincantieri also told Shephard that it had held several discussions with Indonesia on different maritime requirements, including submarines.

A spokesperson said: ‘Fincantieri is an important group with a large product portfolio: our attitude is to present ourselves as a partner for an important customer such as Indonesia, ready to satisfy the related operational needs.’

Indonesia currently operates two classes of submarines, the Cakra- and Nagapasa-classes from Germany and South Korea, respectively.

However, with growing tensions in the region, Jakarta needs more boats.

In total, the country fields four boats, one Cakra and three Nagapasas, but wants a fleet of 12 SSKs.

Three further Nagapasa-class boats are on order; however, questions have arisen around the status of this effort.

French shipbuilder Naval Group has inked an MoU with PT Pal for the potential sale of two Scorpene-class submarines, which could pave the way for a more comprehensive effort to fulfil Indonesia’s underwater requirements.

In March 2023, during the visit of French LHD Dixmude to Indonesia, Naval Group and PT Pal briefed the Indonesian Navy about their submarine capabilities.

Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) is also interested in supplying submarines to Indonesia, with discussions taking place regarding the Type 214 design.

TKMS confirmed its interest to Shephard at NAVDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

With its extensive portfolio of vessels, the Italian shipbuilder believes it usually has the right solution for different requirements.

The company sees the Indo-Pacific as an extremely important area from a geopolitical perspective and its ‘exponential’ growth rate.

The spokesperson said: ‘For Fincantieri, it is an area of strategic importance on which we focus in terms of business development.'