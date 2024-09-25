How temporary funding could affect the US military’s critical acquisition programmes
Several US military critical acquisition and development programmes could see their next phases delayed as the end of the fiscal year approaches and the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for FY2025 continues to be evaluated by Congress.
If lawmakers do not approve the Biden administration’s budget by 30 September, the government will be forced to operate under continuing resolutions (CR), which will affect the schedule of the US Army’s UAS, air and missile defence efforts, the US Navy’s shipbuilding, munition and aircraft programmes and the US Air Force’s nuclear modernisation.
Last week, the secretaries of the US services submitted letters to the Committees on
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
Russia is evading sanctions and purchasing US components for its arsenal, warns US Senate
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal has claimed that Russian bombs, missiles and drones “supported by American technologies” have been fatally used on Ukrainians soldiers and civilians.
-
Sweden makes preparations to give Gripens to Ukraine
The 17th package provided by Sweden to Ukraine has seen the Scandinavian country provide SEK48.1 billion (US$4.6 billion) in military support since February 2022, having provided a total of SEK25 billion in 2024.
-
Dutch MoD targets two more frigates as part of future defence plans
The latest defence memorandum from the Dutch government has suggested that funding would be increased, with the procurement of more frigates, F-35s and Leopard 2A8s expected.
-
UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine passes £1 billion milestone
Ukraine’s defence secretary met his UK opposite number in London to mark the milestone and push forward with new defence deals.
-
UK defence funding rocked by budget restrictions
Defence spending cuts are implied by UK ministers’ commitments to help plug a public finance “black hole”.