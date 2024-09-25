How temporary funding could affect the US military’s critical acquisition programmes

Several US military critical acquisition and development programmes could see their next phases delayed as the end of the fiscal year approaches and the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for FY2025 continues to be evaluated by Congress.

If lawmakers do not approve the Biden administration’s budget by 30 September, the government will be forced to operate under continuing resolutions (CR), which will affect the schedule of the US Army’s UAS, air and missile defence efforts, the US Navy’s shipbuilding, munition and aircraft programmes and the US Air Force’s nuclear modernisation.

Last week, the secretaries of the US services submitted letters to the Committees on