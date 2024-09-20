To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy’s Navigation Plan 2024 to focus on rapid integration of uncrewed capabilities

20th September 2024 - 17:14 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

USS Mount Whitney operates with a Saildrone Explorer in the Red Sea. (Photo: US Navy)

The service’s Navigation Plan 2024 and “Project 33” targets outlined robotic and autonomous systems as core focus areas up until 2027.

The US Navy will focus on rapidly integrating robotic and autonomous systems into its inventory up until 2027 its chief of naval operations (CNO) revealed this week as the branch's Navigation Plan 2024 paper was unveiled.

The paper stated: “We are addressing today’s warfighting challenges with an understanding of how our choices shape the Navy of 2045 and beyond.

“We base our Navigation Plan on a clear vision of how we fight to win and exploit sea control in a high-end, information-centric, global battlespace,” it continued.

Speaking in a webinar conducted by the US-based think tank CSIS, the US Navy CNO Adm Lisa Franchetti

