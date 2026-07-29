US speeds up B61-13 nuclear bomb production as programme moves further ahead of schedule
After achieving key milestones at least three months ahead of schedule, the US government is preparing to accelerate production even further on the B61-13 nuclear gravity bomb, the latest weapon to be added to Washington’s nuclear arsenal.
Designed to address hard and deeply buried targets, the B61-13 is among the fastest-developed US nuclear weapons of the post-Cold War era. It has been in production at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, which is part of the US Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DoE/NNSA).
An official spokesperson for NNSA told Shephard that it also intends to expedite the
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