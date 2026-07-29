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US speeds up B61-13 nuclear bomb production as programme moves further ahead of schedule

29th July 2026 - 15:24 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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First B61-13 nuclear gravity bomb. (Photo: Sandia National Laboratories/Craig Fritz)

The US government plans to accelerate production even further after achieving key B61-13 milestones months ahead of schedule, as the programme advances amid growing US-China strategic competition.

After achieving key milestones at least three months ahead of schedule, the US government is preparing to accelerate production even further on the B61-13 nuclear gravity bomb, the latest weapon to be added to Washington’s nuclear arsenal.

Designed to address hard and deeply buried targets, the B61-13 is among the fastest-developed US nuclear weapons of the post-Cold War era. It has been in production at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, which is part of the US Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DoE/NNSA).

An official spokesperson for NNSA told Shephard that it also intends to expedite the

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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