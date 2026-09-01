New E-3 and T-38 awards expose US Air Force legacy fleet dependence
Delays in the replacement of the E-3 Sentry AEW&C aircraft and T-38 Talon Trainer have been leading the US Air Force (USAF) towards increasing dependence on those ageing platforms. Recent awards ensure that the platforms, which are more than five decades old, will remain in operation for at least two more years.
The branch recently announced a nearly US$30 million contract with Kwaan Tech for E-3 aircrew instruction and courseware development services through August 2029.
According to the agreement’s papers, it covers “technical and programme management requirements for the full spectrum of Air Force directed E-3 training”.
Meanwhile, the Department of
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