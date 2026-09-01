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New E-3 and T-38 awards expose US Air Force legacy fleet dependence

1st September 2026 - 10:06 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Three T-38 Talons fly in formation over California airspace. (Photo: US Air Force)

Contracts for E-3 aircrew training through August 2029 and supplies for the T-38 engine until December 2028 reflect issues with replacement and retirement plans across the USAF inventory.

Delays in the replacement of the E-3 Sentry AEW&C aircraft and T-38 Talon Trainer have been leading the US Air Force (USAF) towards increasing dependence on those ageing platforms. Recent awards ensure that the platforms, which are more than five decades old, will remain in operation for at least two more years.

The branch recently announced a nearly US$30 million contract with Kwaan Tech for E-3 aircrew instruction and courseware development services through August 2029.

According to the agreement’s papers, it covers “technical and programme management requirements for the full spectrum of Air Force directed E-3 training”.

Meanwhile, the Department of

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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