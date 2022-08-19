To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Going autonomous - maritime UAV platforms and programmes (podcast)

19th August 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Shephard Media news team looks at naval UAV programmes in development and the various problems and opportunities that uncrewed aircraft present in the maritime domain.

Shephard Media's news editor Ben Vogel discusses naval UAV platforms and programmes with air editor Tim Martin, senior naval reporter Harry Lye, and military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann.

Each month on the Shephard Defence Podcast, our team of international journalists and analysts take deep dives into defence issues, focusing on niche market sectors and looking at where the trends are heading.

We also feature regular content developed by Shephard Studio in cooperation with our partners.

