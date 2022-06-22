Eurosatory 2022: Eurenco and Aresia sign partnership for French unity

Eurenco, a European leader in energetic materials, and Aresia, a specialist in mission equipment for the aeronautics industry, have signed a long-term partnership for the high-power airborne bomb markets.

This agreement will enable the French Ministry of the Armed Forces to have a single point of contact for these issues. It consolidates the French team, allowing it to respond efficiently to various export requests.

This effective cooperation, initiated in 2017, has enabled the French procurement agency to qualify the first French high-powered airborne bomb, the BA84, weighing nearly 1,000kg, including 400kg of explosives.

The bombs produced by this partnership will be used on the latest generation Rafale fighter jets, such as the new F4.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the F4 aircraft will include innovative connectivity solutions offering enhanced networked combat operation capabilities, enhanced radar sensors and forward optronics, as well as a helmet-mounted display and new integrated weapons.

