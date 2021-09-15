DSEI 2021: UKDSE remains positive on future arms exports

UKDSE says strong export potential remains despite COVID-19 and Brexit.

In this video, Shephard speaks with Mark Goldsack, Director of UK Defence and Security Exports at the Department for International Trade, to look at the main targets and focus for DSE/DIT at DSEI. He discusses the major capabilities the UK defence industry can offer export customers and delves into the implications of Brexit and the COVID pandemic on UK export plans.