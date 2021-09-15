DSEI 2021: UKDSE remains positive on future arms exports

DSEI 2021: Pearson teams with Milrem
UK and Estonian companies blend mine-clearance equipment with combat UGV technology.
In this video, Shephard speaks with Mark Goldsack, Director of UK Defence and Security Exports at the Department for International Trade, to look at the main targets and focus for DSE/DIT at DSEI. He discusses the major capabilities the UK defence industry can offer export customers and delves into the implications of Brexit and the COVID pandemic on UK export plans.
Retrofittable AI ‘brain’ transforms armoured vehicles to cope with the demands of modern urban warfare, says Israeli manufacturer.
The world's only operational, combat-proven Active Protection System for armoured platforms has been saving lives around the world since 2011.
Babcock is targeting export success with the Arrowhead 140 design – known in the UK as the Inspiration-class Type 31.
UK company seeks to enhance British Army vehicle performance and sustainability.
New UGV offers possibilities for military logistics, resupply and other missions.