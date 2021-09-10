To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSEI 2021: K-CEMA Neo to make its debut

10th September 2021 - 10:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Kirintec is expanding its K-CEMA range at DSEI 2021 (pictured is K-CEMA Jupiter, launched in 2019). (Photo: Kirintec)

Kirintec will unveil a new product at DSEI for cyber and electromagnetic activities.

Kirintec is using DSEI on 14-17 September to debut a new addition to its portfolio of systems for cyber and electromagnetic activities (CEMA).

The lightweight, single form factor K-CEMA Neo enables users to detect threat signals anywhere in the EM environment, including in HF and super-HF frequencies (20MHz to 6GHz).

K-CEMA Neo is also designed to deliver a tailored ‘responsive, hybrid or active countermeasure at the right frequency, power and time’, according to Kirintec.

The deployable system, based on FPGA open standards, can conduct continuous electronic surveillance and provide signal analysis on the move, and it can be integrated with third-party CEMA or ISR systems. 

 

 

