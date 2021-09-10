DSEI 2021: K-CEMA Neo to make its debut

DSEI 2021: RAF says Protector financial troubles a thing of the past
The RAF claims that cost increases associated with the MQ-9B Protector are 'behind us now'.
Kirintec is using DSEI on 14-17 September to debut a new addition to its portfolio of systems for cyber and electromagnetic activities (CEMA).
The lightweight, single form factor K-CEMA Neo enables users to detect threat signals anywhere in the EM environment, including in HF and super-HF frequencies (20MHz to 6GHz).
K-CEMA Neo is also designed to deliver a tailored ‘responsive, hybrid or active countermeasure at the right frequency, power and time’, according to Kirintec.
The deployable system, based on FPGA open standards, can conduct continuous electronic surveillance and provide signal analysis on the move, and it can be integrated with third-party CEMA or ISR systems.
A British Army-backed hackathon will be hosted at the Defence BattleLab from 15-17 September, running in tandem with DSEI 2021 in London.
The UK has a globally regarded network of defence and security companies — but industrial sovereignty is being eroded by a steady stream of bids from overseas.
Aeralis has added two key partners to its integrated design team as the company works towards freezing the design before the aircraft's first flight in 2024.
Teledyne FLIR hopes to attract interest from NATO and Five Eyes militaries in US-developed UGV.