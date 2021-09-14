DSEI 2021: Collins Aerospace progresses on Tempest programme

DSEI 2021: Shephard looks ahead
As the Excel Centre in London opens its doors to DSEI 2021 on 14 September, Shephard looks at what to expect from the event.
Collins Aerospace continues work on actuation capabilities for the UK’s Tempest programme after having signed a contract with BAE Systems.
Collins will develop a number of demonstration components as part of continuing technology de-risking work on the programme.
In July 2020 Collins announced it had been selected to provide actuation systems for Tempest and began producing components in preparation for testing, which is expected to begin later in the year.
Collins’ actuation products provide the operational capabilities to make flights safer and more efficient.
Team Tempest consists of industry partners BAE Systems, Leonardo, MBDA and Rolls-Royce, the next-generation platform concept was part of the 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review.
The programme has an ambitious timeline that is aiming for initial operating capability by 2035. Although the Outline Business Case was delayed by four months, final investment decisions and a full business case are still scheduled for 2025.
Tempest will replace the RAF’s Eurofighter Typhoon fleet and will feature state-of-the-art equipment and capabilities such as laser directed energy weapons and the ability to control remote carriers.
The UK's DE&S finally awards a contract to procure long needed Typhoon synthetic training equipment for RAF stations Lossiemouth and Coningsby.
CAE is exhibiting its own Counterpart SSE at DSEI and is set to demonstrate to NATO in 2022.
40mm Case Telescoped Armament System finds uses on land and at sea.
Under a previously signed Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) between Babcock, Ukraine and the UK; Kiev will receive a modern frigate capability, fast attack craft, minehunters, and naval base development.
Thales will develop a naval directed-energy weapon that will be fitted onto a Type 23 frigate for testing.