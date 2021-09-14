To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSEI 2021: Collins Aerospace progresses on Tempest programme

14th September 2021 - 13:18 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Tempest concept image. (Image: Collins Aerospace)

Collins Aerospace prepares actuation capabilities for the RAF’s Tempest programme.

Collins Aerospace continues work on actuation capabilities for the UK’s Tempest programme after having signed a contract with BAE Systems.

Collins will develop a number of demonstration components as part of continuing technology de-risking work on the programme.

In July 2020 Collins announced it had been selected to provide actuation systems for Tempest and began producing components in preparation for testing, which is expected to begin later in the year.

Collins’ actuation products provide the operational capabilities to make flights safer and more efficient.

Team Tempest consists of industry partners BAE Systems, Leonardo, MBDA and Rolls-Royce, the next-generation platform concept was part of the 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review.

The programme has an ambitious timeline that is aiming for initial operating capability by 2035. Although the Outline Business Case was delayed by four months, final investment decisions and a full business case are still scheduled for 2025.

Tempest will replace the RAF’s Eurofighter Typhoon fleet and will feature state-of-the-art equipment and capabilities such as laser directed energy weapons and the ability to control remote carriers.

