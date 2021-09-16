DSEI 2021: CGS underlines changing nature of warfare

‘The cycle of competition is heating up and the real challenge is to simply keep up,' British Army CGS Gen Mark Carleton-Smith said on 15 September during DSEI 2021. (Photo: British Army/Crown Copyright)

British Army must run fast to establish a credible advantage over our potential adversaries, says Gen Sir Mark Carleton-Smith.

The Chief of the General Staff (CGS) of the British Army has warned the future character of conflict has already made itself apparent following recent campaigns around the world.

Addressing delegates at DSEI on 15 September, Gen Sir Mark Carleton-Smith suggested the ‘hallmarks of a different type of land warfare [were] already apparent’ throughout the contemporary operating environment.

‘Today’s threats feel much more hybrid,’ he warned. ‘The cycle of competition is heating up and the real challenge is to simply keep up.’

Carleton-Smith added: ‘Regaining the operational advantage and being in a position to exploit technological innovation is designed to establish a credible advantage over our potential adversaries.’

Specifically, the CGS highlighted the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan. According to analysis from RUSI published in October 2020, the conflict saw the employment of precision strikes assets at operational depth, which was ‘once thought to be the sole preserve of great powers’.

Carleton-Smith suggested the British Army must prioritise investment in deep battle and engage and protect the force with greater precision at greater range. He also called for the army to be better networked and deployable as it seeks to overcome a series of ‘inescapable realities’, which include an expanding and more transparent battlespace; increased range and lethality of swarms of drones; the centrality of data; and the growing applications of remote and autonomous systems.

Describing this transition as the ‘Midway moment’ for the British Army (referencing the Battle of Midway in the Pacific Ocean in 1942 where opposing vessels engaged each other from 100nmi apart), the CGS highlighted a variety of disruptive technologies which could assist the force in the future.

These include AI and quantum mechanics, he added, before also referencing long-range surveillance and target acquisition, ground reconnaissance and EW solutions capable of complementing precision-strike assets.

‘We are making a significant bet on technology to create a sharper, harder and more dangerous army with a more dynamic global posture and greater training hubs and enduring presence,’ Carleton-Smith remarked.

‘The net result is a suite of capabilities optimised for challenges of a digital age. The army will be more digitally connected and networked and more specialist. But when it fights, it will be more lethal, mobile and better protected with more specialist partnering capacity to operate alongside surrogates and proxies.’